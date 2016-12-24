Common man worst hit: Congress

Congress leaders paying tributes at the cutout of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at a programme organised in the Amaravati capital area on Friday. | Photo Credit: Picasa

VIJAYAWADA: The primary motive behind the “ill-conceived demonetisation” is to rob the poor and give it to the rich, says All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary R.C. Khuntia.

Participating in a meeting organised by the party in the Amaravati capital area to “take to task” the Telugu Desam Government for supporting demonetisation, Mr. Khuntia said that the objective of demonetisation was to collect taxes from the poor and pass on all this wealth to business magnates.

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy said that the BJP was protecting the corrupt.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most corrupt person. Despite several demands by the Congress for a judicial inquiry into the allegations of Mr. Modi receiving kickbacks when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, there is no response at all,” he said.

The PCC chief said that black money, extremism, and fake currency that were the primary targets of demonetisation had not been impacted at all. Ironically, the common man was the worst-hit in this badly planned exercise, he added.

Mr. Reddy said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had prior information of demonetisation and was, therefore, able to get rid of Heritage.

He also said that the Congress was the first to stage a protest meeting in the Velagapudi area, and the protests would only get more intense and frequent.

He demanded that the government announce an ex gratia of Rs.25 crore for each one of the 125 persons who died while waiting in queues at banks or ATMs.

Earlier, the Congress leaders paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.