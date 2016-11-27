Committed to solving problems plaguing farm sector: BJP

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the Rythu Maha Sabha in West Godavari district was a grand success, BJP State general secretary S. Suresh Reddy said that party national president Amit Shah and Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Nirmala Sitharaman received petitions from farmers on various issues, and were taking steps to solve the problems plaguing the farm sector.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Suresh Reddy said that senior party leaders had first-hand account of the woes of oil palm, sugarcane, aqua, and tobacco farmers.

The Central government already introduced schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and National Agriculture Market (a pan-India electronic trading portal networked with the agricultural market committees) to rejuvenate the primary sector.

The price of complex fertilizers was brought down and several market intervention measures taken in different sub-sectors.

Richer with feedback from the farmers, the BJP leaders would see to it that no farmer was deprived of the benefits of a host of schemes being implemented by the government.

The government might, in all probability, take survey numbers as the benchmark for assessing the crop loss covered by the Fasal Bima Yojana.

Mr. Suresh Reddy asserted that demonetisation was widely appreciated, and even the Chinese newspaper, Global Times, described it as a “bold move.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have given a detailed explanation in Parliament if it was allowed to function.

But the opposition parties were in no mood to let him come out with an official statement on what prompted him to take the decision and the rationale behind replacing the Rs.1000 notes with a larger denomination of Rs.2000.

The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Left parties were particularly targeting Mr. Modi for doing what successive Congress governments could not do during its long stint at the helm.