Command centre soon to improve civic amenities in Kakinada

KAKINADA: District Collector and special officer of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation H. Arun Kumar on Sunday announced that a command control centre would be opened in the city very soon to improve civic amenities and address public grievances at the earliest.

Addressing an awareness programme on ‘Smart City’ organised by the civic body for the residents of Ramaraopeta at Raja Tank Park here, he said that facilities such as rooftop solar panels, LED bulbs, fibre grid, cooking gas supply through pipelines and e-rickshaw for the segregation and disposal of wastes were being introduced to help improve the living conditions in the city, besides reducing expenses of the residents.

“The fibre grid provides internet connectivity, telephone and cable television for Rs. 149 per month. The subscribers, however, need to make a one-time payment of Rs. 4,200 towards the set-top box,” he said, adding that instalment facility would be introduced for those who could not afford the box at one go.

Referring to cooking gas supply, Mr. Arun Kumar said that the Bhagyanagar Gas Company Limited had already laid the pipelines in the city. The facility would end the hassle of waiting for LPG refills besides enabling people to pay the cooking gas bill on the lines of the electricity bill. “It would cost about Rs. 500 for a period of two months for a small family,” he said.

City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao called upon the public to make use of the facilities being made available for them. “Initially, we have to invest some money. Once the installation is over, we can get the services at lower prices,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner S. Aleem Basha, additional commissioner S. Govinda Swamy, deputy commissioner Sanyasi Rao, representatives of the respective firms and residents of Ramaraopeta were present.