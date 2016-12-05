Colony undergoes a dramatic transformation

more-in

Initiatives taken up by the residents’ association change the face of the Visakha-A colony in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Till a few months ago life in this locality was nothing short of a nightmare. But now, Visakha-A colony in the town is poised to become a model locality, thanks to the initiatives taken up by the Colony Residents’ Welfare Association. The turnaround has been so impressive that many other colonies in the town are vying with one another to emulate the development activities taken up here.

Once it was very difficult to enter the colony which did not have a proper road network and street lights, leave alone greenery. The situation was horrible during rainy season with the entire colony turning into a pond due to lack of a drainage system. Although close to the town, the colony comes under the limits of Chapuram panchayat. Legal tangles over the merger of Chapuram Panchayat with the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation turned into a bane for the residents of this colony. Even though many district officials, educationalists and businessmen reside in the biggest colony of the town, its fate has not changed till a few residents took the initiative to make it a model colony and formed the Visakha-A Colony Residents’ Welfare Association.

Development activities

Now, the colony residents take up Swachh Bharat programme on every Sunday to clear the garbage. Greenery is being given top priority in all parts of the colony and as many as 1,200 saplings have been planted in six months, says president of the association Sinthu Sudhakara Rao. “We are requesting every resident to take care of the saplings and are supplying them with tree guards too. The colony will have a beautiful look with greenery everywhere within a couple of years,” he adds.

After observing their commitment, Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi sanctioned funds for internal roads of the colony. She has also extended financial assistance for improvement of the drainage system. Pipelines are being connected to each and every house.

“Earlier, we used to face many difficulties to reach home in the absence of proper roads and the situation turned worse during rainy season. Now, the situation has completely changed. We will continue to extend full support to the committee,” says G.V. Swami Naidu, chairman of the Gurajada Educational Society.

Inspiration

The successful implementation of developmental activities here inspired the other colonies of the town. Recently, the colony associations formed a federation to approach the authorities concerned for the overall development of the town. The federation is striving hard for sanction of an underground drainage system covering the entire town.

“The cooperation of people is necessary for public representatives to identify problems and take up necessary steps to resolve them,” says Mrs. Gunda Lakshmi Devi.