Colleges to help conduct Women’s Parliament

AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao having a word with Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad (left) at a meeting with Vice -Chancellors on National Women's Parliament in Vijayawada on Monday. Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Palle Raghunatha Reddy are seen. — | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao said girls from over 2,250 colleges would play an active role in the three-day National Women’s Parliament, scheduled to be held at Pavitrasangamam here from February 10, 2017.

Addressing a meeting of the Vice Chancellors and Registrars on the topic of involvement of students in the prestigious event, Mr. Sivaprasada Rao said requisitions to depute five students each were sent to the colleges affiliated to 18 universities. One member of each team would act as a caretaker.

These teams would facilitate the participation of 93 Members of Parliament and 1,400 MLAs and MLCs.

In all, nearly 10,000 delegates would be taking part in the event for which invitations were sent well in advance.

Empowerment theme

Mr. Prasada Rao said the broad theme of the programme was the socio-economic empowerment of women. Prominent personalities from diverse fields would share their thoughts.

Notable among the invitees from abroad are Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama and Muhammad Yunus. The event would be inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee.

Seventeen action committees have been formed to conduct the event in a venue that measures about 50 acres.

Minister for Human Resources Development Ganta Srinivasa Rao said instructions were issued to VCs who promised to extend their cooperation.

Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Minister for IT and Information and Public Relations Palle Raghunadha Reddy, Government Chief Whip Kalava Srinivasulu and District Collector A. Babu were among those present.