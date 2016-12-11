Clear air on Jaya’s demise: TGV

more-in

Tirumala: Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh on Saturday said that the government of Tamil Nadu should clarify the circumstances that led to the death of J. Jayalalithaa to rule out any kind of misconceptions.

Though bulletins had been issued periodically on the health condition of the late Chief Minister, the fact that several of the VVIPs were not permitted to see her from the glass window demanded clarification, Mr. Venkatesh told the media here. The government should also clarify whether she had executed any will or not.

Mr. Venkatesh also said that Telugus, despite forming a considerable population in several districts of Tamil Nadu, were being denied proper representation in the government.

“At present, Telugus have a single representation in the Ministry,” he said.

With regard to seizure of huge cash and gold from the Chennai residence of Sekhar Reddy, TTD Trust Board member, Mr. Venkatesh said that he was nominated to the board only at the request of the Tamil Nadu government.

“All those in politics cannot be presumed to be hundred per cent clean,” he added.