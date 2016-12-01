City research scholar to give lecture at Oxford

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: City-based research scholar Akula Ventaka Kiran Kumar will be presenting a 20-minute lecture, followed by a 10-minute interaction session at Somerville College at Oxford University in London on December 8.

He will be presenting a lecture on the women leadership. As many as 38 delegates were short-listed by the university and they will be pressing their lectures on the women leadership.

“The Oxford authorities had sent an invitation to all research scholars of various universities world-over asking them to submit an abstract of their works. I submitted a case study – ‘A myth of leadership of Dalit women sarpanches in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr Kumar.

He said his works highlighted the trails and tribulations faced by Dalit sarpanches in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

A student of Political Sciences, Mr. Kumar is pursuing research on ‘Women leaders’ representation in local bodies’ under the guidance of Prof. Swaroopa Rani in Acharya Nagarjuna University. “My stint as a corporator in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation was a reason to take up this topic for research,” he added.

He said he was qualified for research in 2014 and cleared the pre-research exam in 2015 to get the eligibility to submit his thesis.