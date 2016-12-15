Circular rail line for Amaravati approved

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has approved a proposal to construct a high-speed circular railway line for Capital city Amaravati. The circular railway line will connect Vijayawada, Amaravati, Guntur, Tenali, KC Canal and Vijayawada.

It is estimated that the project will cost Rs. 10,000 crore. The circular track will cover 105 km.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on municipalities, projects and proposals on Wednesday. He asked the officials to hasten the process to get permission and assistance from the Centre for constructing the railway line.

Referring to the metro rail in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu said the project should be taken up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) involving the Centre, State and the VUDA.

The Centre would shoulder 20 per cent of the project cost, while the VUDA would bear 11 per cent. About 60 per cent would be from private players, the rest would be borne by the State, he said.

On slums, Mr. Naidu said an 11-storeyed building would be constructed at Scavenger’s colony in Tirupati. It would come up in 75 cents and housing can be provided to 286 families.

Each family would get a flat of minimum of 340 sft. The cost of the project is Rs. 29.49 crore.

The developer would get 1.59 acres which costs Rs. 34.48 crore. He must construct the building and a school with an area of 8730 sft, he said.

When officials made a presentation on a multi-storeyed building in an area of 1.11 acres in the Dhall Mill in the city where 304 families were residing, the Chief Minister asked them to prepare fresh proposals.

The officials said group housing would be constructed for the poor at Cobaldpet and Vaddegudem in Guntur in 20.90 acres where 2,594 families were living at present. At Vaddegudem where 600 people are residing, houses will come up in 2.40 acres. Mr. Naidu cleared both proposals.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayna, Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary MA&UD Karikal Valaven, Metro Project MD Ramakrishna Reddy, MEPMA Mission Director P. Chinnathataiah, Guntur Municipal Commissioner Naga Lakshmi and Vijayawada Muncipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian were present.