Churches decked up for Christmas

CHITTOOR: Hundreds of Christian families have joined the Christmas eve celebrations all over Chittoor district on Saturday.

The festival came alive in Chittoor with a large number of people thronging the Main Church, followed by special prayers. Apart from this, over 60 independent churches in and around Chittoor witnessed continuous flow of devout families from evening onwards. Spectacular dioramas were displayed at various churches, depicting the theme of Christ’s birth. All arrangements are being made for the Mass, rendering of devotional songs and orchestra, scheduled in various Churches on Sunday.

The churches at S.R. Puram in Gangadhara Nellore constituency remained the highlight of the festival in the district, with special decoration. The constituency holds over 60 per cent of Christian population.

In Bangarupalem and Palamaner, several evangelical groups organised poor feeding and distributed blankets and clothes to hundreds of people. Pakala, the railway junction town, known for its British colonial hangover, is experiencing Christmas celebrations in a grand manner.