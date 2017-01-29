Chirala college student bags first rank

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Atla Ramakrishna studying in Chirala Polytechnic College, which is part of Chirala Engineering College, secured first rank in State Board of Technical Education examination.

Chirala Group of Colleges joint secretary Tella Ashok Kumar said that Mr. Ramakrishna secured 994 marks and secured state first rank in polytechnic examination. He is studying final year of electrical and electronics course.

More than 30 students from the college secured more than 90 % marks, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the faculty, laboratory facilities, special classes conducted by the college and systematic study helped him achieving state first rank.

Polytechnic College principal Y. Venubabu and others were present.