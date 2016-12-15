Children’s fest begins on a colourful note

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: The three-day Children’s Festival-2016, an inter-school science and cultural extravaganza, organised by Srirama Charitable Trust, began at Srirampuram in L. Kota mandal in the district on Thursday.

Former principal of A.V.N. College C.N. Rao inaugurated the festival in the presence of trust chairman Tenneti Subba Rao and secretary Madhuravani.

On the occasion, Mr. Rao asked the children to take it as a challenge and participate in all events without prejudice.

Dr. Subba Rao said the trust had been organising the festival to expose hidden talent among schoolchildren.

Students from various schools in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts participated.

On the first day of the festival, competitions in drawing/painting were conducted for children from LKG to SSC, essay writing (both English and Telugu) (4th standard to SSC), one act play (2nd standard to SSC), fancy dress (LKG to SSC), and short story for children from LKG to 7th standard.