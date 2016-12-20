Chaso award to bepresented to Vemanavarsity professor

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: Chaso Sphurti Sahitya Trust will present ‘Chaso Sphurti Puraskar’ to senior assistant professor in Yogi Vemana University M.M. Vinodini, a writer and critic, for projecting, through her writings, the effect of caste discrimination in society. This was announced at a press conference here on Tuesday by trust founder Chaganti Tulasi, a writer herself.

She said that the puraskar would be presented to Dr. Vinodini at a function to be organised on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Chaganti Somayajulu (Chaso) at Gurajada Zilla Gradhalayam on January 17, 2017 by B. Rama Rao, secretary of CCLA.

She said that eminent writers and critics like Dr. Ketu Viswanadha Reddy, Prof. G. Srinivas of Hyderabad Central University, Dr. Rayadurgam Vijayalakshmi (Chennai), Hrishikesh Panda, noted stage writer from Odisha and others would participate in a literary conclave to be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day.

She said that the trust had been presenting the award for the past 22 years to writers and critics who had been closely associated with Chaso’s writings.