Celebrations begin at St John’s church

Members of Choir of St. John CSI Church sing during the candlelight service organised in Guntur on Sunday | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

Members of St. John’s CSI Church ushered in Christmas by taking part in the candlelight service here on Sunday evening.

The highlight of the programme was singing of carols by the choir. Led by Presbyter in charge Rev Vincent Raj Kumar and organist Jerry Mathison, the team sang classical Christmas songs turning the evening worship into a joyous celebration.

A special Christmas message by Rev Robertson, Principal of Bethel Bible College, spoke of God’s eternal love and the evening ended with a sumptuous feast.

Children, who are an integral part in the church, gave a scintillating performance at the celebrations. A special skit and the scene of nativity brought the best out of children.