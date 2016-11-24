Andhra Pradesh

Cashless travel in RTC buses made possible

To keep demonetisation blues at bay for people travelling by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses, the government has introduced use of e-PoS machines at Pandit Nehru Bus Station.

Transport Minister Sidda Raghavarao will inaugurate these swipe machines at the main bus station of the APSRTC on Thursday.

Travellers can use their credit, debit or RuPay card to buy or book tickets at the bus stand now.

To begin with, 50 machines have been placed in Vijayawada and Guntur but soon the process will be replicated in all districts across the State, according to a statement released by the APSRTC.

