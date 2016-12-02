Cashless push: State misses language angle

Follow the example set by China and other advanced countries, say experts

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been pushing digital payments and use of e-wallets towards achieving a cashless society following the cash crunch.

In a bid to make every citizen use digital wallets, Mr. Naidu in the lead announced free phones and an application called ‘AP Purse’ nearly a week ago.

However, what’s concerning is, the overlooked need for regional languages across all devices that support cashless payments.

Experts say that availability of user interfaces in regional languages can only lead to fulfilment of the dream of a ‘cashless society.’

All the mobile applications, internet banking websites of the government and private banks, e-wallets, payment gateways are only available in English language which is not understandable by a majority of the people.

“In India where multiple languages are spoken and read, regional language always plays a key role for electronic devices as well as digital content and applications. If the government wants to make society cashless it first needs to ensure that the user interfaces are developed in regional languages,” said Dr. K. Ramesh, Director, Research and Strategy eSF Labs Ltd. “Chinese and people of many other technologically developed countries have mobile interfaces in their own languages and not English,” he added.

In a strategy to reach out to more number of users in the country, technology giant Google has introduced Hindi Voice Search on its mobile OS last year and also launched Hindi and other regional language keyboards. Also a couple of Indian mobile phone brands like Micromax have been offering operating systems in local languages to reach out to the masses.

Even Auto Teller Machines by all banks offer Hindi and Telugu language user interface so that even a customer with basic computer knowledge uses it to withdraw cash.

“The government need to make it mandatory for the developers of e-wallets, bankers and others involved to release versions of local languages to ensure that even a layman with little education background can use them,” said N. Balaram, a shopkeeper who is having Paytm wallet enabled to receive payments but is hesitant to use it.