Cashless ATMs add to people’s woes

NELLORE: ATMs in the city, except one or two in the main areas, are not dispensing cash, while the general public continue to face problems in making cash withdrawals to meet their daily needs.

Long queue are witnessed at the ATMs which dispense cash and situation is same till the entire cash is withdrawn. “I had to stand in queue for the second day today as I could not withdraw after waiting for over half an hour in the queue,” said K. Subba Reddy, a resident of Podalakur Road.

Those waiting in queues said that they badly needed cash to make small payments to purchase commodities like milk, groceries, vegetables and so on.

The fact that each person is allowed to withdraw just Rs. 2,500 per day has also made it difficult for the ordinary families to cope with the pressure relating to cash commitments.