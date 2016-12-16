Cash crunch will continue for at least five months: Vadde

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao has said that the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes was an utter failure, and that the day is not far away when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will repent their mistake.

At the current rate of printing of new currency, the cash crunch would continue for another five months, he predicted.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Rao alleged that Raghuram Rajan, who took bold steps as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to recover bad loans amounting to nearly Rs.6 lakh crore from the corporate sector, was shunted out by Mr. Modi. The Prime Minister brought Urjit Patel as Mr. Rajan’s replacement to ensure a smooth going for the corporate sector, he alleged.

Mr. Rao regretted that cooperative banks, which extend a huge chunk of the institutional credit to farmers, did not have enough money to lend for the rabi crop. However, three private sector banking giants — ICICI, HDFC and Axis — were sitting on huge pile of cash.

The former Minister wondered what made Mr. Naidu write to the Prime Minister seeking a ban on the old currency notes, and whether Mr. Modi applied his mind to what turned out to be a big crisis.

The Union government should compensate for the death of nearly 80 persons during their wait at banks and ATMs across the country, he said.