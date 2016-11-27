Cash crunch hampers tobacco cultivation in Prakasam

Indian Tobacco Association (ITA) sources predict fall in production by 30 per cent

Farmers in Prakasam district are at their wits end as severe cash crunch in the wake of demonetisation has hampered transplantation of tobacco, the main commercial crop in the drought-prone district during rabi.

Farmers, who have been used to growing more than the crop size in the past despite the crop regulator imposing hefty penalties, are likely to produce at least 25 million kg less than the crop size 39.9 million kg in southern light soil (SLS) and 41.9 million kg in southern black soil (SBS) this fiscal.

Farmers with two tobacco barns need at least ₹ 1.50 lakh to complete transplantation of seedlings procured, especially from Rajamahendravaram, says V. Varaprasad, Farmers’ Association president in Ongole II auction platform.

“But bank officials are dispensing with only ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 10,000 in cash after we made repeated visits to banks since November 8,” complains a farmer Vadela Narayana Rao, who has begun transplantation in his 20-acre plot in Mangamoor village much against odds. “In view of the drought condition, water is being arranged by tankers at the rate of ₹ 500 per trip. I need to make a cash payment of ₹ 10,000 for water transportation alone,” explains the farmer, who finds it difficult to get loan even from private financiers. “How can we take up transplantation with meagre cash flow?” asks a group of angry farmers in Chekurpadu, near Nagulapupadu. So is the case with a majority of SLS and SBS farmers who are frantically hoping for return of liquidity. All payments are made only by way of cash to farm workers right from raising seedlings to curing of tobacco leaves in barns, explains S.Gurava Reddy, Farmers’ Association president in Ongole I auction platform.

Demonetisation has come at a more inopportune time for the growers as it is during November that tobacco cultivation picks up pace in the traditional tobacco growing areas, former Tobacco Board member Ch. Ranga Rao says. He rules out cashless payments in the sector.

Though the crop loan has been sanctioned, the amount had not been released with bank officials who are busy with demonetisation exercise like exchanging of scrapped notes, complains M. Anjaneyulu, a farmer from Maddipadu.

Not to take any risk, Sanagala Venkateswarulu, a farmer from Podili, says he has kept away from tobacco cultivation this year.

The crop coverage is only 2,700 hectares as against the authorised cropping area of 26,209 hectares in SLS, needing gap filling in large extent of land, says SLS Regional Manager G. Ratnasagar.

It is somewhat better in the SBS region where the plantations have been taken up in 3,111.70 hectares as against 21,575.22 hectares permitted by the Tobacco Board, says SBS Regional Manager G.Umamaheswara Rao. “If the present situation continues tobacco production may drastically fall by 30 per cent from the authorised crop size of 81.8 million kg,” according to the Indian Tobacco Association (ITA) sources.