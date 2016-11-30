Cash crunch deals another blow to goldsmiths

Question of survival for already ailing profession

The gold and jewellery makers and workers are one of those small communities who have suffered a severe blow in the small towns in the aftermath of the demonetisation and the resultant cash crunch.

The problem has come as a major setback to them, a second blow after the one dealt by the emergence of corporate jewellery marts who sell readymade products further reducing their customer base.

The goldsmiths, who found themselves getting lesser work in the past three to four years, are now left with no work at all which is mainly because of the reported illegal sale of all gold jewellery on November 10 and 11, two dark days after the announcement of the note ban. There are nearly 15,000 goldsmiths and workers who have been rendered jobless in Nellore city since the day of demonetisation. Now, their narrow lanes and congested rooms turn dingy due to lack of work orders.

“In the past, our population was about 20,000. Nearly 5,000 craftsmen and workers could not survive the impact of big jewellery marts which came up in the city. They became vegetable vendors, plumbers, electricians and so on,” said Sk. Musavir, who runs his own jewellery making shop at Koradaveedhi street in Nellore here.