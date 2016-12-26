Carrom players were trained for one month: Guinness observer

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: National Memory Council of India chairman and Guinness Book of Records observer Jayasimha on Sunday said carrom players Husna Sameera and Allada Pavan, attempting the world record, were trained for one month with emphasis on diet, practice, yoga and sleep.

He said a special meeting was held in which carrom administrators and the parents of the players took part where the systematic dossier was prepared to take a shot at the feat.

“As per the guidelines of the book, players are allowed five minutes of rest for every one hour. These two players are allowed to take 20 minutes for every four hours,” said Jayasimha, who is holding more than a dozen Guinness records in various segments.

He said the players would take fruits and juices as food in their 35-hour marathon carrom attempt and also catch up sleep in the night within the specified 20 minutes. “The finger slamming the striker will undergo tremendous strain so will be the mind following the coins for several hours. A strong will power is needed along with fitness,” Mr. Jayasimha pointed out.

He said after eight hours the players would also undergo compulsory medical test such as blood pressure, sugar levels and pulse rate to avoid any unforeseen consequence. “An ambulance is always available at the venue in case of any emergency,” he said.

He said present-day youngsters were more focused on studies and were neglecting sports. “In the Rio Olympics, India could win just two medals whereas several smaller countries won many. The reason is lack of awareness, promotion and participation of youngsters in sports.”

Mr Jayasimha holds the Guinness record for the longest speech (120 hours) and recently he helped the Warangal police commissionarate stage a self-defence event with 21,276 girls and this feat made its way into the books. “My next project is to stage a largest gathering of people for sex education by Dr. Kammela Sridhar at Hyderabad.”

The event was inaugurated by city Mayor Koneru Sridhar, former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, All India Carrom Federation chief Neeraj Kumar, Andhra State Carrom Association president Movva Chandramouli and SAAP chairman P.R. Mohan.

The ‘carrom marathon’ will conclude at 7 p.m. on Monday.