Campaign on cashless transactions

In order to create awareness among people on cashless transactions following the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, the district administration would be carrying out a campaign in all the 1,428 villages in the district till December 30, said Collector Vivek Yadav.

The government hereafter would credit wages for workers engaged under MNREGS to their accounts directly and supply essentials to white ration card holders by using e-PoS machines at fair price shops, he said and appealed to the beneficiaries to open bank accounts for the purpose. All beneficiaries must have RuPay, debit or credit cards and also bank accounts by the end of December as cashless transactions would become effective at all FP shops in the district from January. He made this clear at an awareness camp on cashless transactions at Malicherla village on Saturday.

Meanwhile, about 100 NSS cadets of JNTU (K), Vizianagaram Campus, launched a door-to-door campaign on how to conduct bank transactions through mobiles, internet banking, RuPayt cards and e-PoS devices at Dwarapudi village, the adopted village of Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. The minister’s daughter, Adithi Gajapathi Raju, took part in the campaign.

At a separate meeting of the BJP district committee on Saturday, party president Peddinti Jagan Mohan Rao said that they would campaign on online transactions in all mandals and constituencies.