CSI to hold global conference in Vizag on February 24, 25

Cyber security and big data analytics are among aspects of more significance post-demonetisation at Computer Society of India, Visakhapatnam Chapter’s global conference on Digital India in Global IT Spectrum (DIGITS) scheduled for February 24 and 25 in the city.

Announcing the schedule, Conference chairman and Director (Operations), RINL, D.N. Rao said over 250 IT professionals, academicians and research groups would participate.

Digital India, digital transformation, Internet of everything, Green IT, digital convergence, smart factory, 3D printing in manufacturing, social media and algorithm, Fintech and free and open source software are the focus areas of conference.

With Visakhapatnam being the IT hub of Andhra Pradesh and also being developed as a smart city, the conference would make its presence felt, he said at a press conference here.

Mr. Rao said the confusion and suffering after demonetisation would have been less if IT was explained and widely used and the benefits derived were popular.

Research work and skills identified in big data analytics would in particular prove useful in scrutinising bank accounts post-demonetisation, he said. With over 100 IT professionals, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was ready to associate itself with any exercise on digital transactions by the district administration, he said.

Andhra University College of Engineering Principal and immediate past chairman of CSI P.S. Avadahni said with apprehensions over cashless transactions and many people not used to it cyber security would deal with aspects on transfer of big data.

Infra support

Mr. Rao, who released a poster and launched the website for the conference, said for the last two years as a part of social responsibility CSI Visakhapatnam chapter was providing infrastructure support and handholding in remote areas and sparing its members.

The chapter covering four districts has 600 members and four student chapters. Every year a student convention is being held.