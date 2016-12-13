CRDA, ADC officials discuss capital infra, green belts

more-in

AP-Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar and Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson D. Lakshmi Parthasarathy held parleys with consultants on infrastructure planning and execution in the capital region at the ADC office here on Monday.

Mr. Sreedhar said sustainable sources of water should be identified for meeting the requirements of capital city and plans drawn accordingly mainly keeping the population density in view.

The ADC Chairperson said the planning should factor in the availability and manner in which water allocations are to be made in the long run.

The top brass of CRDA and ADC explored the feasibility of setting up an intake well at Undavalli and the issues thereof.

In separate confabulations, the ADC Chairperson discussed action plans on the green belts to be developed in Amaravati with representatives of the Corporation’s Ahmedabad-based green consultant HCP Design, Planning and Management Limited (HCP).

Suggestions made

Ms. Parthasarathy and other officials made suggestions on how Andhra Pradesh government wanted the ambience to be in the capital city. Monday’s was the third round of parleys to be held by Ms. Parthasarathy with the designers and urban planners of HCP, which is drawing the master plan on the greenery to be raised in the capital city.

She said the HCP’s plan should reflect the State government’s vision on Kondaveetivagu, which is to develop a 30 feet-wide green belt on its both sides, and to suggest the ways to develop Sakhamuru reservoir near Thullur. CCDMC Chief Planning Officer S. Viswanath and Head of Urban Planning P. Suresh Babu were among those present.