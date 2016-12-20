CPI(M) seeks fresh hearing on LNG terminal in Kakinada

more-in

Finding fault with the State government for making the public hearing for the proposed LNG terminal by the GMR group a “secretive affair,” the CPI(M) has demanded that the hearing be conducted afresh by involving all the stakeholders and revealing the salient features of the proposed project.

Party city unit secretary Palivela Veerababu wondered why the officials preferred to keep people in dark. “The hearing was held in the Director of Ports office on Saturday and to our surprise, none of the public had a clue about it. Instead of eliciting opinion of the general public, the officials heard the voices of the persons hired by the company and finished the hearing process,” he said.