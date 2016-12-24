CPI(M) opposes allotment of land to Kovvada N-plant

more-in

ONGOLE: Vehemently opposing the State government’s decision to allot land for the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) at Kovvada in Srikakulam district, CPI (M) State secretary P. Madhu on Friday said that the party, along with like-minded outfits, would lead a struggle against a string of NPPs proposed to transform the State into a nuclear power hub in the country.

“Party activists will lay a siege to the Assembly as and when it is convened to oppose establishment of the Kovvada plant and another NPP proposed in the area bordering Prakasam and Nellore districts,” he said.

Mr. Madhu was speaking at a demonstration organised here to press for inclusion of the drought-prone Prakasam district in the list of backward districts under the State Reorganisation Act and sanction of Rs.10,000 crore by the Centre as special financial assistance for developing the district.

“It is unfortunate that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given the green signal for the nuclear plants that have been rejected in Gujarat and West Bengal,” he said, and questioned the rationale behind the government going for the NPPs when the world was moving away from the high-risk projects.

He also opposed the notification issued for acquisition of about 2,800 acres of land for the Donakonda industrial corridor in Prakasam district.

“We will build a mass movement against forcible acquisition of land from farmers on the pretext of industrial development,” he said.

Accusing the government of currying favours to big corporates by allotting them large tracts of land in different parts of the State to enable them to raise capital by mortgaging the allotted land, Mr. Madhu asked why Mr. Naidu, who had promised to return to the farmers the over 28,000 acres of land acquired for VANPIC at the time of elections, was silent now.

He termed as “undemocratic” the government’s decision to create Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to turn select urban civic bodies, including Ongole, into smart cities, bypassing local elected representatives.

‘Withdraw G.O.’

Staff Reporter in Srikakulam writes:

The CPI(M) asked the government to withdraw the G.O. (No.1179) that enables the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to take advance possession of land for construction of the atomic power plant.

It organised protest programmes in Srikakulam and Kotapalem of Ranasthalam mandal, and accused the NPCIL of trying to construct the power plant even before obtaining permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Among others, party leaders D. Govinda Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu, and Tejeswara Rao raised slogans against the government in Kotapalem where officials of the NPCIL interacted with the villagers on Thursday.

Alleging that the government was trying to mislead the people by saying that most of the villagers were in favour of the package announced, they said that the people of Kovvada would meet on Sunday and take a decision.

“The TDP changed its stand after assuming power, forgetting the fact that its leaders campaigned against the atomic plant. We will expose its double standards and seek people’s support as the atomic power plant will pose danger to the entire North Andhra region,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

Party leaders Mr. Tejeswara Rao, Bhaviri Krishnamurthy and others were taken into custody at the Day and Night junction, where they burnt copies of the G.O. and raised slogans against the government.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Revenue officials are trying to seek the cooperation of the villagers of Kovvada in the conduct of a public hearing on the social impact survey completed recently. Their consent for the survey is mandatory for obtaining the approval of the Ministry.