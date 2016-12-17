CPI to stage protest in front of lead banks on Dec. 22

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will organise a satyagraha in front of lead banks to protest against the currency crunch, a fallout of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, on December 22

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Friday said the Narendra Modi government had no concern for the common man, who was facing hardships to fetch a few currency notes from banks and ATMs. Many people lost their lives while standing in queues. The people were dying because of demonetistaion. Even some bank employees breathed their last as they were unable to withstand the pressure. But, the Modi government says it as a temporary pain and minor inconvenience. The Opposition parties, never before in the history, made a representation three times on same issue to President. The government hardly responded to the Opposition parties’ suggestions and pleas, he said. The private banks have enough cash, while the public sector banks were deprived of new currency. The government did not permit the cooperative banks to exchange or accept deposit of specified notes in accounts, which hit the cooperative banks badly. The PSBs and cooperative banks were facing ire of public.

All these issues would be discussed at a meeting to be organised in the city on December 20, he added.