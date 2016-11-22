CPI demands Modi’s apology

CPI activists staging a dharna against demonetisation in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

more-in

Says RBI governor should step down owning moral responsibility

TIRUPATI: CPI national Secretary K. Narayana has demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the “haphazardly executed” demonetisation exercise.

Terming the entire process a “gaffe,” Dr. Narayana on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the nation and RBI Governor Urjit Patel step down owning moral responsibility.

Dr. Narayana led party workers in laying a siege to the State Bank of India administrative office, which governs the branches in the four Rayalaseema districts.

What was supposed to be a dharna later took the shape of a rasta roko when the party activist blocked the traffic on the busy Renigunta Road.

Several vehicles bound for Chennai and Nellore were stranded for over 20 minutes.

To ease the situation, the police had to physically move Dr. Narayana into a waiting four-wheeler and shift him to the police station.

Addressing people earlier, Dr. Narayana demanded that the government immediately withdraw all the Rs.2,000 currency notes and make available the Rs.50 and Rs.100 notes.

“What will the common man do with the Rs.2,000 notes when he cannot exchange them for a smaller change?” he wondered.

He accused the Modi government of bringing the entire country onto the streets even while safeguarding the interests of black money hoarders.

Dubbing the present scenario as an “economic emergency,” he blamed the Central government and the RBI for the crisis.

He sought to know how the government planned to eliminate black money without focusing on the wealth stashed abroad in various other forms.

CPI district secretary A. Rama Naidu said that the entire exercise hit the poor hard.