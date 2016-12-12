CME on paediatric emergencies held

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Andhra Pradesh, in association with Andhra Hospitals organised a continuous medication education programme on ‘Paediatric Emergencies and Cardiology’ here on Sunday.

Doctors from the U.K. delivered lectures on paediatric emergencies, intensive care management and others. While Anand Wagh spoke on identifying and treating a sick child in a systematic intensive care management, Aparna Hoskote elaborated on the role of Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in paediatric sensitive care, and Padma Paturi spoke on foetal cardiac screening.

Ramana Dhannapuneni and Vikram Kudumala and team from the U.K. presented resuscitation and emergency management of a child with suspected cardiac problem using interactive case scenarios.

P.V. Rama Rao, chief of children’s Services and Director of Andhra Hospitals, president of IAP, AP, G. Sudhakar, secretary P. Durga Prasad, Krishna unit president Ch. Ravi Kumar, secretary K.V.S. Sai Prasad and others were present.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao attended the inaugural session.