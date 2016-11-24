CM to tour Kadapa district tomorrow

more-in

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will interact with students on demonetisation in Kadapa during his tour of the district on November 26.

Mr. Naidu will arrive at Kadapa airport by a special aircraft from Gannavaram and proceed to Rajampet Government High School by a helicopter at 10.10 a.m.

He will plant saplings in the high school ground as part of the ‘Vanam Manam’ programme and flag off a ‘Domalapai dandayatra’ rally at Sathupally Dalitawada.

He would take part in Jana Chaitanya Yatra at Rajampet, Kadapa District Collector K.V. Satyanarayana said.

The Chief Minister would leave Rajampet by helicopter to the Kadapa Police Training Centre at 12 noon. He would address the district party workers’ meeting at Meda Convention Centre from 12.04 p.m. to 2 p.m.

After having lunch, he would address a DWCRA meeting and interact with the students on demonetisation from 2.45 p.m. to 4.45 p.m., the Collector said.

He would leave for Gannavaram by a special aircraft at 5.10 p.m.