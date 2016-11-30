CM to inaugurate badminton tourney today

more-in

Around 280 boys, 265 girls and 100 technical officials from various States to take part

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the 30th National sub-junior badminton championship on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the DRRMC indoor stadium and the main draw will commence from Friday, said Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director Bangaru Raju here on Wednesday.

He said 280 boys, 265 girls and 100 technical officials from various States would take part in the four-day event which would be held at three venues. “The event will be held in u-13 and u-15 segments”.

He said the event would take place at the DRRMC indoor stadium along with the Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and the Vijayawada Club. He said each State would be represented by 16 players who will play two singles and one doubles event.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has renovated the stadium with new roof, fresh coat of painting and has taken up repair works at the wash rooms. “We are using Hova flooring both at indoor stadium and Mahila Kalasala courts,” he said.

Olympic Silver Medallist P.V. Sindhu, and National Chief Coach Pullela Gopichand will attend the inaugural function.

Title sponsor

The DPS World School in Kaza near Amaravathi is the title sponsor of the event.