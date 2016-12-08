CM takes a swipe at Central government

A day ahead of the crucial meeting of the Chief Ministers’ panel on digital payments in Mumbai, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, hinting at the Centre’s failure, said problems cropped up as effective measures were not taken to lessen the impact of demonetisation.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said, “I don’t say demonetisation is wrong. But, requisite measures in the process could not be implemented effectively at the expected pace.” The committee would discuss the issues relating to it with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and chairmen of all banks.

The NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman and CEO would also be present. The committee would study best practices in the country and elsewhere in the world.

“If required, we will visit one or two countries to study their practices,” he said.

Mr. Naidu also stressed the need for rationalisation of tax structure in the country post demonetisation.