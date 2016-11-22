CM struck a deal with Divis, alleges Jagan

more-in

DANAVAIPETA (East Godavari): YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that there is a “big deal” behind according permission to Divis pharma lab here, between Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the company management.

“The State government has booked 22 cases, seven of them murder, against MLA Dadisetty Raja for espousing the cause of the affected people,” Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said while addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition interacted with villagers from Danavaipeta, Kothapakala and other villages.

Stating that the villagers in the vicinity of the company were continuing their fight for the last 82 days, he said that the State government, instead of addressing their concerns, had clamped Section 144 in Danavaipeta.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said that over 20,000 people were working in hatcheries located in these villages, he said that pollution that would be caused by the lab would harm the hatcheries.

Stating that there was no big aqua zone in the country elsewhere, he said that the government should protect it.

Pointing out that there was a pharma city within 100 km from Danavaipeta, he sought to know why the government accorded permission to the pharma unit here.

He said that the Divis unit would consume 60 lakh litres of fresh water and release 55 lakh litres of polluted water into the sea.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said that he would support the people’s movement against establishment of the company.

Party district convener Kannababu and MLA D. Raja spoke.