CM starts working from Interim Government Complex

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was accorded a warm welcome by Secretariat employees at Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi, near here, on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu officially occupied his chambers at the IGC on October 12. He, however, has been functioning from his camp office here as construction works were still going on.

Cabinet meeting

Mr. Naidu, who began functioning from the IGC, said employees and government was like a big family. The employees should cooperate with the government for a smooth administration. The government would ensure that they do not face any hardships, he assured. Chief Minister said that working from Velagapudi was a second milestone in a long journey to develop Amaravati as a world’s best capital. “As there were no facilities and the camp office was also not ready, I used to work from a bus,” he recalled.

The State Cabinet would meet at the IGC for first time after its construction, on Thursday.