CM seeks students’ ideas for development

A student poses a query to the Chief Minister (not in picture) during an interactive session at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women in Tirupati on Friday. — | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a lively interaction with the students of SVIMS and Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women on subjects ranging from women’s empowerment to use of technology in medical institutions and tackling the high cost of drugs to preparing Andhra Pradesh’s health profile, here on Friday.

After the formal inauguration of the college, which is into its third year, Mr. Naidu settled down to take the opinion of the students and professors on ways to take a giant leap through technology and develop a medical and educational ecosystem in Tirupati. When a student Pooja expressed concern over the high cost of drugs, he asked her to innovate and find a solution to bring in cheaper generic drugs, even as he explained his government’s initiatives such as medical insurance, NTR Vaidya Seva, NTR medical kit and the ambitious plan to improve infrastructure under PPP mode.

“Use latest technology”

The Chief Minister asked the students to be aware of the latest technology viz., IoT, biometrics, robotics, sensors, drones and analytics, apart from their domain knowledge. The Chief Minister suggested to the students to create a health profile for the State, by taking data available with the hospitals and diagnostic centres on the lakhs of patients who had taken tests and medication for various ailments. “You take up a study on why health problems like the heart, kidney and diabetes cases arise, observe the pattern and suggest remedial steps,” he said.

He recalled in this connection his recent initiative to send groups comprising doctors, paramedical staff, students of psychology, home science and nutrition to rural areas to educate the villagers on healthy lifestyle.