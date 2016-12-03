Andhra Pradesh

CM releases logo for Amaravati marathon

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the logo and the website www.amaravatimarathon.run here on Friday.

The Deep Trust (Disease Eradication through Education and Prevention) will organise the Amaravati Marathon here on January 8.

Categories

The marathon will comprise 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K in the run categories. The Deep early this year had hosted marathons in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu said, “Amaravati Marathon will be a culmination of people’s love, compassion and commitment to build and nurture their capital.”

Registration

The Trust had initiated programmes like Marathon, Happy Sundays, Mother and Child awareness programme, health screening camps for all sections of the society and importance of water and sanitation in society.

One can register their name to participate in marathon by logging on to www. amaravatimarathon.run.

