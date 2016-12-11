CM for branding of urban local bodies

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed top officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department to strive to acquire for each one of the major cities a unique image and branding on the basis of their resources and strengths.

Addressing a review meeting at his residence here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu called for a comprehensive report of the cities’ development plans and steps taken for earning higher revenues.

He said the government could no longer extend liberal financial assistance to the local bodies and, as a consequence, they should spend each rupee with utmost care.

The Chief Minister said that Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Rajahmundry should be transformed into smart cities. The headquarters of all the 13 districts should also be developed on those lines.

Mr. Naidu said the government was setting up A.P. Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (AP-UIAML) for focusing on the development of urban areas.

The UIAML serves as an asset management company for A.P. Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, which is a nodal agency for implementing infrastructure projects in urban local bodies under schemes funded by both the Central and the State governments.

Mr. Naidu suggested appointment of a nodal officer for each project for ensuring its proper execution.

Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana, Principal Secretary (MA&UD Department) R. Karikal Valaven, and Commissioner Kanna Babu were among those present.