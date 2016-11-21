Andhra Pradesh

CM congratulates Sindhu

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu on her winning China open super series Badminton Women's singles title, here on Sunday.

“Proud of you @Pvsindhu1 for winning your first Superseries title #ChinaOpen. What a great win!” the chief minister tweeted.

Later, in a statement, Mr. Naidu said that Ms. Sindhu played amazingly to clinch her first Super Series title on Sunday.

Ms. Sindhu’s fighting spirit is an inspiration to the youth of the country and she is the second Indian to win China Super series. She has once again made Telugus and Indians proud, he said.

Ms. Sindhu clinched her maiden Super Series Premier title after edging out Sun Yu of China in the finals of the China Open badminton tournament.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 10:15:19 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/CM-congratulates-Sindhu/article16661702.ece

© The Hindu