CM congratulates Sindhu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu on her winning China open super series Badminton Women's singles title, here on Sunday.

“Proud of you @Pvsindhu1 for winning your first Superseries title #ChinaOpen. What a great win!” the chief minister tweeted.

Later, in a statement, Mr. Naidu said that Ms. Sindhu played amazingly to clinch her first Super Series title on Sunday.

Ms. Sindhu’s fighting spirit is an inspiration to the youth of the country and she is the second Indian to win China Super series. She has once again made Telugus and Indians proud, he said.

Ms. Sindhu clinched her maiden Super Series Premier title after edging out Sun Yu of China in the finals of the China Open badminton tournament.