CM: Fruitful metings on third day in Davos

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bilateral meetings with CEOs of various companies yielded positive results, at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on Wednesday.

Cyber security firm Cylance international president Felix Marquardt told Mr. Naidu that his company was interested in investing in Andhra Pradesh. Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal has come forward to open Nand Ghars on a pilot basis in the State on the lines of Nand Ghar schools being operated in north India.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser told Mr. Naidu that his company was interested in starting a refinery in India. A team would visit Andhra Pradesh in the next 15 days to study the feasibility, he said.

Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that he was keen on brining every latest initiative of the Paytm to Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Sharma explained that starting a bank, 500 million accounts by 2020 and digitally Paytm bank at every village were some of the targets set by the company.

Explaining about Core Dashboard to Fujitsu’s CEO Nobuhiko Sasaki, Mr. Naidu said that various technologies being used for development and welfare programmes in the State. He demonstrated how the Dashboard can be used for real-time monitoring. The representatives from Fujitsu informed that they would send a team to Amaravati to study Andhra Pradesh’s requirements.

In another meeting, Jonathan Schmidt of Lumin World said that his company can supply technology for clean energy technologies even with coal. Solar powered salt water desalination technology and the company was also into waste management, he said. The group will visit AP in February to explore the opportunities.

Mr. Naidu asked the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, a non-profit organisation, to lay emphasis on eradication of dengue fever. Responding to it, Global Fund External Relations Director Christopher Benn said that the Global Fund works for eradication of malaria, tuberculosis, HIV in all the countries. It had already spent $1 billion in India. The organisation proposes to launch India Health Fund shortly, he said.

Sequoia capital Managing Director Shailendra Singh discussed ways of collaboration between the AP and their company. Sequoia Capital is an American venture capital firm which mainly focusses on the technology industry, he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that they identify projects in Andhra Pradesh and extend funding. “While you concentrate more on technology, and our government encouraging innovation and incubation, we can work together,” Mr. Naidu said.