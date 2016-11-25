CM’s intervention helps woman withdraw Rs. 40,000 for funeral expenses

more-in

The officials of the State Bank of India (SBI) here followed the instructions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and allowed a woman to withdraw Rs. 40,000 to meet the funeral expenses of her sister’s husband on Friday.

The incident happened at a city branch of the SBI, where the woman stood in queue for some time and expressed her helplessness over the RBI guidelines coming in the way of getting the cash required to meet the requirements.

When her plight was reported in the media, the Chief Minister passed instructions to the Nellore district officials and also the bank concerned to solve the woman’s problem.

She was seeking excess withdrawal as her sister’s husband, Giri, 45, years died in a road mishap near Amancherla on Thursday night. The mishap took place when Giri was coming on his motorcycle from Mopuru village to his residence at Kothuru.

Giri was stated to be a line inspector of Transco working at the Mopuru electricity sub station near here.