CID launches probe into student’s suicide

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has launched investigation into the case of suicide of Beeram Usharani, a B. Tech. first year student in Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology at Nandyal, on Monday.

Kurnool CID Inspector Nagabhushanam and staff visited the college and enquired with the college staff and students about the circumstances leading to the student’s suicide. The CID official was said to have gathered prima facie evidence in the suicide case.

Meanwhile, Nandyal Junior Civil Judge Sailaja visited the room in which Usharani stayed in the hostel in RGM college and enquired with the college principal Jayachandra Prasad, hostel warden and staff and students about the girl’s suicide. Ms. Sailaja said she would forward an inquiry report to the District Nyaya Seva Samstha.

Regional Joint Director of Technical Education Suryudu, Principal of Nandyal Polytechnic College Ramasubba Reddy, Head of Mechanical Engineering Jaganmohan Rao and Assistant Director Mohan Babu also visited the college and inquired into the suicide case. They spoke to the college faculty members, staff and students on ragging, harassment and other aspects. Mr. Suryudu said the inquiry report would be sent to the Commissioner of Technical Education.

There were allegations that Usharani committed suicide by consuming pesticide unable to bear harassment by a lecturer and laboratory staff by sending messages to her. There were also allegations that the college management was indifferent to the complaints by students about harassment and ragging.

