CBSE downgrades school affiliation

KURNOOL: The Central Board of Secondary Education has downgraded the affiliation of Aditya Birla Public School at Thummalapenta in Kurnool district from the Senior Secondary level to the Secondary Level, the PRO of CBSE, New Delhi, Rama Devi, said on Tuesday.

The action follows the failure of the school to sponsor students of classes XI and XII for the Board’s examinations in violation of the affiliation and examination bye-laws, she said in a statement.

“Aditya Birla Public School shall not henceforth admit students into classes XI and XII as it stands affiliated for the All India Secondary School Examination only,” Ms. Rama Devi said. She advised the parents to check the status of the school before admitting their wards there.