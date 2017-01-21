Budget session of AP Assembly may commence on February 1

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly building under construction at Velagapudi, close to the Secretariat. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

more-in

The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is likely to commence on February 1 after missing the January 15 and 22 deadlines owing to unfinished work on the new Assembly building at Velagapudi.

As per the initial plan, the Budget session was expected to commence from January 15, but it could not be done as several of furnishings in the building were unfinished, according to a senior official of the Finance department.

“The deadline was then shifted to January 22. The works are going on. Even if the building is fully furnished, the officials concerned want to take another 10 days to complete the security check and other mandatory drills before starting the Budget session,” the official said.

Officials are currently busy with pre-budget meetings and printing of papers could also take some time. The official said the final call on the commencement of the session would be taken by Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Revenue deficit

The Budget is also expected to throw up some challenges going by the estimates worked out by the Finance Department.

According to the initial estimates, the revenue deficit is likely to shoot up to ₹14,000 crore as against ₹4,000 crore estimated a year ago.

The fiscal deficit too is expected to be to the tune of ₹25,000 crore compared to the ₹20,000 crore estimated last year.

“Initial hiccups of the State, shifting of capital, global slowdown and demonetisation blues could be some of the influencing factors ” said the official.