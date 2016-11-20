Buddhist wheel found in collapsed Hindu temple

more-in

Villagers found the wheel at the Visweswara temple

A white stone wheel bearing Buddhist architectural carvings was found in a Hindu temple site at Ghantasala village in Krishna district.

According to locals, the height of the wheel, which is arguably dated back to 2nd century B.C., is at least two and a half feet. The villagers found the wheel while they were collecting construction material at the Visweswara temple which was collapsed a few years ago. “Portrayals of a cow, horse and an elephant are carved on the wheel. The Buddhist remain is arguably belonging to construction of the Buddhist stupa. The engravings are clearly visible and the wheel is in A great shape,” Buddhist Monk Banteji told The Hindu.

Mr. Banteji and other Buddhist scholars are engaged in establishing the history and its connection with the village, where Buddhist stupa is in good shape and being conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India. “We have to take up a deep study to examine the wheel belongs to which Buddhist site in Krishna district,” added Mr. Banteji.

The villagers have cherished about the Buddhist architectural marvel as it would be displayed at the ASI museum here. In 2014, the villages also had handed over a smiling Buddha idol, which speak about spread of the Buddism in Andhra Pradesh. Village elder Gorrepati Rama Krishna told The Hindu that the wheel would be handed over to the ASI for conservation.