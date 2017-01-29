Bring laurels to your motherland, youth told

more-in

MACHILIPATNAM: Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary on Saturday advised students to utilise technology in a meaningful way to achieve their goals.

Mr. Chowdary and Excise and B.C. Welfare Minster K. Ravindra inaugurated the two-day Machilipatnam Yuva Keratalu, a cultural festival, on Hindu college grounds. “One should have a desire to set timely goal and gain respective knowledge to achieve it. However, serious effort at every stage of the attempt to realise the dream is what finally matters in registering the success”, Mr. Chowdary said.

“One should be proud and own the glorious past of their motherland or place. The youth of Machilipatnam have the greater responsibility in bringing laurels to the port town in various fields,”he said. He expressed his deep sense of pride to be associated with Machilipatnam, which had strong cultural heritage and history since the Dutch.

“The history and heritage of our town is an identity and every one should own the port town by taking active role in its development”, Mr. Chowdary said. The senior Indian Revenue Service Officer, who studied in Hindu College, said students from across the Krishna district should be part of the Machilipatnam Yuva Keratalu from the next edition. He interacted with the banking correspondents, Ponduru khadi weavers and he tried his hand on weaving a sari at an exhibition stall.