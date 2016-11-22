Bring into circulation lower denomination notes: Cong.

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy, former Union Minister P. Lakshmi and other Congress activists staging a protest at the Andhra Bank branch in Nellore. | Photo Credit: ; - K_ RAVIKUMAR

NELLORE: Expressing concern over continued demonetisation woes of the people, APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy held the BJP and the TDP responsible for the present situation.

He said that the Congress would continue its agitation across the State till the government made available notes of Rs.50 and Rs.100 denominations in adequate measure.

Mr. Reddy took part in a protest rally and dharna at the Andhra Bank branch and ATM located at Brindavanam Centre here on Tuesday. Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi, DCC president P. Krishnaiah, and PCC vice- president Ch. Devakumar Reddy were among others who participated.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy spoke to a few customers at the bank and enquired about their problems. He also enquired about the steps being taken by the bank officials to ease the situation.

Later, speaking to the media, the APCC president said that people were put to severe inconvenience as the exercise was taken up without taking any precautionary measure.

“As an immediate solution, the government should bring into circulation Rs.10 lakh crore worth currency notes of the denominations of Rs.50 and Rs.100,” he said.

Ms. Lakshmi said that banks were still providing only Rs.2,000 currency notes regardless of the fact that people were not able to use them in their day-to-day transactions. There was an urgent need for lower denomination notes, she added.