Breathtaking demo by fire service personnel

Fire-fighters demonstrate the working of a ‘jumping net’ during the inaugural session of ‘Fire Volunteers’ programme in Tirupati on Wednesday. — | Photo Credit: ; - K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

more-in

A fire-fighters duo riding a bright red motorcycle or ‘Mist Bullet with Accessory’ as per their terminology, accompanied by the trademark emergency siren, is what captured the attention of people, here on Wednesday morning. It was followed by an impressive rally by the Fire Department officials who sought to highlight the importance of having a basic knowledge on how to deal with emergency situations.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department in a bid to develop an auxiliary force of ‘Fire Volunteers’ has invited interested persons to register with the local Fire Department officials. Depending on their convenience, the officials have announced to develop a programme to impart training on fire-fighting, assisting rescue operations and performing first-aid.

“A reaction to an emergency is quite imperative. Every individual should have a basic knowledge of how to respond in times of disaster, be it natural or man-made. Through the ‘Fire Volunteers’ drive, we aim to pass on our expertise to the fellow citizens,” Chittoor District Fire Officer V. Sreenivasa Reddy said.

Addressing the first batch of ‘Fire Volunteers’ at Tirupati Fire Station, Mr. Reddy elucidated on the preventive measures, proper use of available equipment, types of emergency situations including natural calamities, duties of the Fire Department and much more.

Specialised equipment

on display

A wide array of fire-fighting equipment on display evoked curiosity among the volunteers as well as the passers-by. Before commencing their rally, the officials gave a brief demonstration on the working of equipment. Dressed in ‘Fire Proximity Suit’ and other protective gear, they showed how power saw, concrete breaker, and metal cutters are used in times of emergency such as fire, floods and road/rail accidents. The participants even had a few lighter moments during the ‘jumping net’ demonstration, wherein they had to carry a fire-fighter in the net.

Fire Department officials urged the interested persons to register themselves with the ‘Fire Volunteers’ programme.