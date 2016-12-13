Brahmalingeswara temple issue hots up

Siva Swami of Saiva Kshetram with State Mahila Congress president S. Padmasree at Brahmalingeswara temple in Krishna district on Monday.

The Brahmalingeswara (Siva) temple from which a 1,100-year-old Sivalingam was removed unceremoniously and installed haphazardly on a small hill about 4 km away has become the subject of a controversy with Sri Siva Swami, the head of Saiva Kshetram on the banks of the Krishna River, saying that the idol should be re-installed within 40 days.

Siva Swami visited the Brahmalingeswara temple constructed about 20 years ago on Monday and certified the construction of the shrine saying that there was nothing wrong with the vasthu as it was being claimed by a few temple trustees.

The visit of the Swami who opposed the demolition of temples in Vijayawada for road widening kicked up a new controversy.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sunkara Padmasree, who belongs to the area and has been following the issue closely, told The Hindu that Siva Swami visited the temple and said that the ancient Sivalingam should be re-installed within 40 days.

According to the Sastras if an idol was removed or disturbed for some reason it had to be re-installed within the stipulated period.

Several special homams had to be performed if the deadline was not met, the Swami reportedly said.

Ms. Padmasree said that Siva Swami offered to talk to Kanchi Seer Jayendra Saraswathi who originally installed the Sivalingam to re-install it.

She said people were ready to meet the expenditure incurred for bringing the huge Sivalingam back from atop the hill and install it in the temple from where it was removed.

According to the legend, the Sivalingam manifested itself about 1,100 years ago on the banks of the Brahmalingam Cheruvu.

A king, Naga Devaraju, who was victories after worshipping the Sivalingam on the way to war, built a small temple about 900 years ago.

The people of Chikkavaram and other villages in the vicinity of Brahmalingam Cheruvu built a bigger temple close to the Vijayawada-Agiripalli main road about 20 years ago and shifted the Sivalingam there.