Body with crushed head creates flutter

The sight of the body of man with a crushed head on the Chittoor-Krishnagiri national highway and vehicles passing over it one after the other created a flutter at V. Kota on Friday morning.

Around 7.30 a.m., some farmers on their way to their fields, noticed the body and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot, and cleared the body and cleaned the patch.

A case has been registered and police suspect that the man could have been knocked down by a vehicle and other vehicles could have run over the body in the early hours when visibility is low.

The police are also not ruling out murder, taking into account the earlier cases of unidentified bodies being dumped in V. Kota mandal police limits after committing the crime elsewhere. V. Kota is a vital location that borders Karnataka and is the gateway to tri-State Kuppam junction.