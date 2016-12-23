Bodies to maintain rain guns, beautify urban areas

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the government was planning to start two organisations, one to maintain rain guns and the other for beautification of urban areas.

Addressing the Collectors on the second day of their conference here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said that it was necessary to maintain the rain guns purchased to save the crops. They were used to wet the crops and stop withering.

Utilising rain guns to save crops was a relatively new experiment in the country, and it was successfully implemented. The rain guns could also be used to improve productivity. It was necessary to maintain the gadgets properly and optimally. So, an organisation was being started, he said.

The government was planning to start an organisation for urban beatification and landscaping. This would provide employment to many. As the urban local bodies were all set to use machines for sweeping roads, sanitary staff engaged in that could be re-deployed in the proposed organisation, he said.

Ration distribution

Mr. Naidu directed officials to distribute ration to all those eligible, who applied for ration cards from January. The officials would have to take the help of Janma Bhoomi committee members in distribution of Chandranna Kanuka and Christmas Kanuka.

Welfare programmes should be given equal importance as for the development programmes, he said. “Improve satisfaction levels among people by distributing quality products in time,” he added.

Mr. Naidu wanted the officials to complete distribution of 24 lakh gas connections to achieve hundred per cent gas connections. In tribal areas, five kg gas cylinders should be distributed.

Referring to the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister said that in spite of deficit rainfall, the primary sector had performed well and production took place on a record scale. Rabi season should not be affected due to demonetisation. Best practices must be introduced in agriculture and horticulture. Soil tests on a regular basis will help provide needed nutrients to achieve better results, he said.

Kudos to Krishna District Collector

Mr. Naidu felicitated Krishna District Collector A. Babu for his idea of linking Android phones with biometric system and Aadhaar-enabled payment system. The idea brought cheers on the face of Chief Minister. While felicitating the Collector, Mr. Naidu said, “I struggled for 40 days. I had sleepless nights. We searched the world and broke our heads to find a solution (to the currency crisis). But now, Mr. Babu has come up with a simple solution that will transform the nation.”

AadharPay, a cashless payment system using just a smartphone and a biometric reader, is a hassle-free option wherein a consumer could just transfer money to the trader by just a thumb impression. Only the trader needs a smartphone, fitted with a biometric reader as an accessory, to receive digital payments from the customers.

Chief Minister said that Aadhaar-enabled payments was the best way to solve problems. “I expressed the same opinion with the RBI Governor Urjit Patel when he met him last time in Mumbai.”