Bind-over cases will be slapped on cockfight organisers: SP

KAKINADA: With the Andhra Pradesh High Court issuing a directive against organising cockfights, the police in East and West Godavari districts are focusing on taking the organisers into custody.

Counselling sessions for bird trainers and organisers are in progress in different police stations.

On their part, animal rights activists have come forward to provide shelter to the birds, provided the police seize them from the trainers.

The cockfights season begins ahead of Sankranti and continues for a couple of weeks in the Godavari districts, with stakes ranging from a few thousands to tens of lakhs of rupees every year.

The court has been issuing orders every year, asking the police to prevent cockfights. The directives, however, are confined to paper with politicians extending their support and posing for photographs at the event.

During Sankranti last year, the stakes were said to have touched Rs.600 crore in the two districts.

The banned event has been attracting several bigwigs because of the huge stakes involved.

Over a dozen villages from each of the two districts are known for conducting cockfights with highest stakes.

“No one can stop cockfights here, as the stakes have been increasing rapidly year after year,” a Telugu Desam Party leader from West Godavari said on condition of anonymity.

“Following demonetisation, the gamblers are now looking for alternatives. They are now planning to replace cash with property documents,” he added.

Home Minister N. Chinarajappa, who hails from Amalapuram, the epicentre for cockfights in East Godavari district, has come on record asking the police to fall in line with the court’s orders.

“We will register bind-over cases against the organisers and conduct counselling to the punters,” said M. Ravi Prakash, Superintendent of Police.

“Conducting cockfights is in stark violation of the Animal Welfare Act. On behalf of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, we are ready to provide shelter to the roosters free of cost. Without the birds, it is not possible to conduct gambling,” said S.S.R.K. Guru Prasad, secretary of the SPCA, Kakinada.

“We demand that cockfights without using knives be allowed as it is part of our tradition. Many feel Sankranti without cockfights is incomplete,” said K. Kanna Babu, East Godavari district unit president of the YSR Congress.